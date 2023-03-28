Investigation into death of Lompoc jail inmate underway

An investigation into the death of an inmate at the Lompoc jail earlier this month is underway.

Lompoc Police Chief Kevin Martin says Liliana Zuniga was pronounced dead the morning of March 13 after being found unresponsive in her cell around 7:15 a.m.

Chief Martin says the 29-year-old was brought to the jail March 9 after being taken into custody on suspicion of attempting to steal a vehicle and for an outstanding warrant related to a felony probation violation.

Martin says medics were called to the jail after Zuniga was found unresponsive and despite being given CPR, she was unable to be revived.

The chief said specifics on the investigation will be disclosed once the administrative investigation, which is currently underway by his staff, is complete, but did say that jail staff perform routine checks at the jail.

Martin adds that they are also still awaiting autopsy and toxicology results.

