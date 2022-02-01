Investigation involving 2 Righetti High staff members underway

Two Righetti High School employees have been placed on leave following an incident at the school Monday evening, officials say.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District says the report of alleged misconduct between two staff members is under investigation.

A letter dated February 1 and addressed to parents of the high school's cheer team says some student athletes may have seen the "potential inappropriate conduct" that was alleged to have involved the district employees.

The letter goes on to say that while no students were involved, students may be asked to provide information as part of the investigation and adds that counseling services are available to any students in need of additional support.

“We take all accusations seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” the district said in a statement to KSBY.

District officials say the incident is a “confidential personnel matter” and they are not releasing any additional information on the incident.

The two employees are on leave while an internal investigation is conducted, the district said.

