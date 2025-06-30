Is financial stress keeping you up at night? You're not alone

A new study from Affordable Housing Hub reveals just how deeply financial stress is impacting Americans. The survey, which gathered responses from 1,000 U.S. adults, found that 53% report losing sleep over money worries, and nearly half said they rely on credit cards just to cover essentials like food, gas, and utilities.

One in eight respondents said they can’t afford to prioritize their mental health at all.

To break down the connection between financial strain and mental health, community reporter Shannon MacNeil sat down with Thomas Buckley, Executive Director of Aspire, a local organization that provides mental health resources and crisis support.

“Financial stress is not just tightening budgets. It's crushing mental wellbeing and access to care,” Buckley said. “I'm witnessing exhaustion at every level. It's like the cost of living crisis is burning us out emotionally.”

Buckley emphasized the importance of having trusted people and services to help navigate resources, especially during times of intense uncertainty.

When asked how people can manage worry-induced sleep issues, “There’s lots of distraction techniques and coping tools that you can incorporate, but if you don't have enough food on the table or a roof over your head, then those aren’t going to work,” he said. “Be willing to ask for help... Aspire has a 24-hour hotline. You can call and get support. San Luis Obispo County has the SLO Hotline, so move forward and reach out until you find your community and that support you need.”

We also asked our viewers how they're feeling. On Instagram, 53% of followers who responded to our poll said they stay up worrying about their finances.