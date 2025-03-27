Is your child's car seat unverified? What to look out for when purchasing

Local doctors and CHP officers are teaming up to raise awareness about the dangers of using unauthorized car seats.

Staff members from Marian Regional Medical Center’s injury prevention team performed free car seat checks Wednesday.

During the event, physicians and CHP officers noticed some products they don't approve of.

They say these seats are usually purchased from online retailers and are either unauthorized to use in the U.S. or are completely counterfeit products.

"When we started noticing this and we started talking, we decided that it's time to maybe notify the community or provide some education on what to look for in order to know, if you're purchasing something online, it may not actually be a car seat that you can use here in the United States,” said physician Kevin Rodriguez, who is also a general and trauma surgeon.

Officials say some warning signs to look out for include unusually low prices, missing or incomplete labeling, poor quality materials and unfamiliar brand names from unverified sellers.

