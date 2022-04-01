Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Isla Vista beach closure extended through Sunday for Deltopia

deltopia beach closed 3-30-22.PNG
KSBY
Santa Barbara County officials have closed Isla Vista beaches each year following a 2009 celebration that left the beaches strewn with trash, debris and human waste.
deltopia beach closed 3-30-22.PNG
Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 16:15:52-04

Santa Barbara County beaches in Isla Vista will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the Deltopia event expected this weekend.

County officials have revised their initial closure to include Sunday.

The beach closures are in place to protect the environment from damage while many are expected to gather for the yearly celebration. Officials say Deltopia is neither sanctioned nor sponsored by the county, and no approved permits have been issued.

The City of Goleta is closing overnight street parking to non-residents in the neighborhoods near Isla Vista. Included neighborhoods are University 1 and University 2, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex.

The city distributed parking passes to residents, which must be taped inside the driver's side window of vehicles parked on the street in the area.

The parking restrictions are in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png