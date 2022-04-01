Isla Vista beach closure extended through Sunday for Deltopia

Santa Barbara County beaches in Isla Vista will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the Deltopia event expected this weekend.

County officials have revised their initial closure to include Sunday.

The beach closures are in place to protect the environment from damage while many are expected to gather for the yearly celebration. Officials say Deltopia is neither sanctioned nor sponsored by the county, and no approved permits have been issued.

UPDATE: Beaches at Isla Vista will now be closed Friday, 4/01—Sunday, 4/03 due to Deltopia. UCSB beaches Campus Point and Sands will also be closed. The beaches will be closed to protect public health and safety and to protect the beach from excessive waste and litter. pic.twitter.com/5WXthYwj1M — Santa Barbara County (@countyofsb) April 1, 2022

The City of Goleta is closing overnight street parking to non-residents in the neighborhoods near Isla Vista. Included neighborhoods are University 1 and University 2, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex.

The city distributed parking passes to residents, which must be taped inside the driver's side window of vehicles parked on the street in the area.

The parking restrictions are in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2.