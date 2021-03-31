Isla Vista beaches to close due to potential for "Floatopia" party

Santa Barbara County is closing the beaches in Isla Vista for the next two weekends because of the potential for a "Floatopia" event.

In 2009, thousands of college-aged people flooded IV's beaches for an unsanctioned party known as "Floatopia," leaving the area strewn with trash, debris and human waste. Since then, the county has closed the beaches when there is word of such an event, and the unsanctioned party moved to the streets of Isla Vista, becoming known as "Deltopia."

The beaches will be closed from Friday, April 2 through Sunday, April 4, and from Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11.

Meanwhile, to dissuade potential Deltopia partygoers from parking in nearby neighborhoods, the City of Goleta is implementing a parking permit program.

Anyone parking overnight in neighborhoods bordered by Cannon Green Dr. to the west, Hollister Ave. to the north, Storke Rd. to the east, and Whittier Dr. to the south will be required to have a city-issued permit displayed in their vehicle from Friday, April 2 to Sunday, April 4. City officials may decide to extend the restrictions to the following weekend, as well.

Anyone who lives in the affected areas that did not receive a parking permit should contact the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services Department at (805) 961-7554 or sdawson@cityofgoleta.org.