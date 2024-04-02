Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Isla Vista beaches to close for Deltopia weekend

deltopia in 2021 3-30-22.PNG
KSBY
In past years, Deltopia has brought tens of thousands of partygoers to Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista. The annual event coincides with the first weekend after the start of UC Santa Barbara's Spring Quarter.
deltopia in 2021 3-30-22.PNG
Posted at 11:05 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 14:05:30-04

Beaches in Isla Vista will be closed Friday through Sunday due to the potential for a "Deltopia" event, Santa Barbara County officials announced.

The beaches have been closed every year since 2010, after the 2009 Floatopia event left the area with trash and debris, including human waste, according to the press release.

Deltopia is an annual event that often coincides with the first weekend after the start of UC Santa Barbara's Spring Quarter.

The event has drawn tens of thousands of partygoers to Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista each year.

County officials said the upcoming Deltopia event is not sanctioned and has no approved permits.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg