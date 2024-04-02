Isla Vista beaches to close for Deltopia weekend

Beaches in Isla Vista will be closed Friday through Sunday due to the potential for a "Deltopia" event, Santa Barbara County officials announced.

The beaches have been closed every year since 2010, after the 2009 Floatopia event left the area with trash and debris, including human waste, according to the press release.

Deltopia is an annual event that often coincides with the first weekend after the start of UC Santa Barbara's Spring Quarter.

The event has drawn tens of thousands of partygoers to Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista each year.

County officials said the upcoming Deltopia event is not sanctioned and has no approved permits.