Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Isla Vista Halloween Operation reports low crime activity

santa barbara sheriff.JPG
KSBY
Isla Vista Halloween Operation reports low crime activity
santa barbara sheriff.JPG
Posted at 1:43 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 16:43:19-04

This year's Isla Vista Halloween Operation revealed low crime activity.

The results showed the continued downward trend in attendance and criminal activity that the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office has seen in previous years.

This year’s operational period covered Halloween weekend from Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30.

Two arrests were for outstanding warrants and three were for DUI.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community stakeholders, residents, and allied agencies that assisted in the planning and logistics involved in this year’s Halloween Operation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png