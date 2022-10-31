Isla Vista Halloween Operation reports low crime activity

This year's Isla Vista Halloween Operation revealed low crime activity.

The results showed the continued downward trend in attendance and criminal activity that the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office has seen in previous years.

This year’s operational period covered Halloween weekend from Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30.

Two arrests were for outstanding warrants and three were for DUI.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community stakeholders, residents, and allied agencies that assisted in the planning and logistics involved in this year’s Halloween Operation.