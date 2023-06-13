Watch Now
Isla Vista man arrested for alleged possession of illegal narcotics for sale

23-031-Seized-Illegal-Drugs--scaled.jpg
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
An Isla Vista man was arrested Monday on suspicion of possessing illegal narcotics for sale, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies said.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 20:55:43-04

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested an Isla Vista man for alleged possession of psilocybin mushrooms, fake Xanax and ecstasy for sale Monday.

Officers said they received an anonymous tip about illegal narcotics being sold in Isla Vista on June 6.

Upon investigation, deputies issued a warrant for 21-year-old Thomas Hung of Isla Vista.

The warrant was served on Monday in the 6600 block of Abrego Road where they found over 175 counterfeit Xanax, ecstasy and psilocybin mushrooms, according to the press release.

Hung was booked at the Main Jail for multiple drug-related felony charges and is being held on $30,000 bail.

