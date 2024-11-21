Isla Vista man in custody after attempting to avoid arrest by fleeing into ocean

An Isla Vista man is in custody for battery-related charges after he attempted to flee into the ocean to avoid arrest, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday at approximately 11:08 p.m., deputies say they responded to the 6600 block of Sabado Tarde for a report of a person causing a disturbance and threatening to shoot victims.

Authorities say they located a suspect in the area matching the description of the person making threats.

The suspect, who was later identified as 19-year-old Isla Vista resident Joshua Collard, immediately fled from them on foot towards the ocean.

Deputies chased the suspect before he jumped from the bluffs onto the beach below.

Officials report that the suspect continued to flee, but eventually became stranded by the high tide.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the incident and removed Collard from the cliff before he was taken into custody by awaiting deputies, according to authorities.

Officials learned that Collard had punched a victim in the face, vandalized a victim’s vehicle, and threatened to shoot victims prior to their contact with him.

Collard was medically cleared and booked at the Main Jail for felony charges, including criminal threats and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury. He was also reportedly charged with several misdemeanors including vandalism, fighting in public, and resisting arrest.

Authorities say he is now being held at the Main Jail with a $50,000 bail.