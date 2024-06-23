'It gets better every year': Community members gathered for the annual Vairfest Car Show in Arroyo Grande

The three-day annual Vairfest Car Show took place at the Heritage Square Park in Arroyo Grande this weekend.

Friday night consisted of a pasta dinner and a movie.

On Saturday, there was a car show and a benefit raffle.

KSBY stopped by to talk to an attendee about the turnout of the event.

"It gets better every year. Word of mouth. And then people just really get, they're surprised, how many Quebecers are in the area and are still around and people are going for," said Hugo Santana, a member of Central Coast C.O.R.S.A.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County, a local non-profit.

"It means a lot to us to have their support and just to get a chance to come out and meet people in the community and tell them about the work that we do," said Stacey Salame, the Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director and CEO.

Attendees were also invited to watch a live performance on Saturday evening at The Great American Melodrama.