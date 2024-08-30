It is all about cats this week for our featured available SLO County pets

Every friday we feature available animals from Woods Humane Society and this week it is time to introduce you to two adorable cats!

First up is Oma, from Woods Humane Society!

She is a beautiful nearly four year old tortoiseshell cat who has been in and out of the shelter since December, originally she was adopted into a full household with children, and other pets. This was not the environment for her so she found her way back to the shelter where she was adopted quickly. Her string of bad luck continued as her new owner battled health concerns and was forced to give Oma up.

She is known to "pick her person" and is very treat motivated. She is still quite a young cat and loves to plan and cuddle with her person. Plus even more good news, she is fee sponsored!

Now you can be her good luck and forever home! She will be available at noon at the Woods Humane Society shelter in Atascadero.

Here is more information on her and Woods Humane Society.

Now turning our attention to another sweet feline friend this is George!

At just 11 weeks old this gray and white tabby kitten loves to explore new spaces meet people and get plenty of cuddles. He has been handled a lot and is ready for any home situation as long as he gets the attention a kitten needs. Stop by the shelter off of Oklahoma avenue to meet him or any of the other adorable kittens Monday through Friday during business hours.

Click here for more information about George.