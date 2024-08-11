'It made me work harder': Olympic gymnastics are impacting local gyms on the Central Coast

Gymnastics is a popular sport at the Olympics. After seeing the Gymnastics portion of the 2024 Paris Olympics, many are inspired.

Pommel horse, a move used by men in the gymnastics portion of the Olympics inspired Sean Broadwater.

“It was great to watch Stephen Nedoroscik get the bronze,” Broadwater, a local gymnast said.

Broadwater has been a gymnast for five years and has become inspired by the U.S. gymnastics team

“It made me work harder in conditioning and move fast and gave me a little motivation,” Broadwater said.

He even has new goals.

“I want to make the U.S. championships and make the U.S. national team,” Broadwater said.

Central Coast gymnastics girls coach Vanessa Atler says there's been a surge in new students since the start of the Olympics.

“We've seen a lot of calls coming in asking about requirements for their daughters or sons to get into gymnastics," Atler said. "I think kids and parents, in general, have been so inspired by what they've seen on TV."

The success of both the U.S. men's and women's teams in Paris is inspiring gymnasts around the Central Coast.

“It makes me think of the obstacles I had to face to go to the Olympics and how hard it was for them,” Kenley Ognenoff, a local gymnast said.

“My favorite part was when Simon Biles won gold,” Kylee Dierck, another gymnast said.

“It was really cool to watch and it makes me want to do better and get to that point,” Elsie Mehew, a 9th grade gymnast said.

It gave each gymnast something to work toward.

“I would love to compete in the Olympics," Dierck said.

“My goal is to get a scholarship in gymnastics to a division one school,” Mehew said.

“I want to try and aim for college gymnastics and aim hard for the Olympics,” Ognenoff said.

Alter says that every four years they see this surge and prepare by hiring more coaches in advance while making sure everyone is safety certified.