It was the Wild Wild West at the SLO Public Market on Saturday.

People enjoyed live music from local artists, did some line dancing, and ate delicious food at today's “Wild West Fest.”

Attendees also got to take a spin on the mechanical bull. SLO Public Market officials say this is one of their monthly community events.

“About the first weekend of every month, we do a big community event that's totally free to the public. All of our vendors try to get in on it, so it's a super fun day for the whole family,” said Shanti Herzog.

Community members can check out all the other events that are happening at the SLO Public Market here.