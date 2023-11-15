It's a bird, it's a plane, it's an airborne electromagnetic device!

San Luis Obispo County residents may see an unusual aircraft flying overhead this weekend.

County officials say a helicopter with Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) surveying equipment used by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) will be gathering information about the state's groundwater to support drought response, groundwater recharge, and the implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).

The helicopters fly with large hoops hanging below, about 100 feet above the ground, to create an image of the subsurface down to about 1,000 feet. This allows local agencies to gather information about groundwater basins to be more responsive to extreme wet and dry conditions.

“They are interesting to see flying around,” said SLO County Groundwater Sustainability Director Blaine Reely. “The data they collect really helps us have a better grasp of our groundwater systems and identify optimal areas for groundwater recharge. That helps us work to bolster groundwater supplies and protect communities from potential flooding during major rain events.”

The DWR will resume the AEM surveys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Saturday, November 18. They will target portions of the San Antonio Creek Valley, Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Los Osos, Warden Creek, Chorro Valley, and Morro Valley.

The goal of the DWR's Statewide AEM Survey Project, which began in the summer of 2021, is to collect data from the state's high and medium-priority basins. The collection of AEM data from November completes the data collection. Data can be viewed on the AEM Data Viewer.

For more information about the AEM Surveys, visit DWR’s AEM Project Website at water.ca.gov/programs/SGMA/AEM.