'It's a solid case': How authorities uncovered drug sales at a local business

Atascadero police and other government agencies executed three search warrants as part of a six-month investigation into the sale of illegal drugs at Outlaws Bar, Grill & Casino.

Authorities said two employees from the bar were caught selling and distributing drugs.

After the searches were conducted, law enforcement officers seized 13.8 ounces of cocaine and over $28,000 in cash.

According to Cmdr. Jeffrey Wilshusen with the Atascadero Police Department, the investigation began after they received a tip that employees at the bar and grill were allegedly distributing narcotics.

After officials had confirmed the location of the crime, they surveilled the area for six months.

“It was our belief that patrons under such statements were purchasing narcotics from the employees there,” said Wilshusen. “That's how we were able to get our undercover officers into the location, ultimately to purchase drugs from them.”

Wilshusen says their police department does not commonly receive tips about local businesses selling drugs inside their establishments.

“This specific investigation was a little different,” said Wilshusen. “We don't get too many reported calls for people selling narcotics out of businesses. This was a little bit out of the ordinary.”

Wilshusen said the search warrants were served at two homes, one on Traffic Way in Atascadero and another on Creston Road in Paso Robles, associated with the three suspects.

Police arrested 29-year-old Elias Contreras of Paso Robles and 31-year-old Justin Hall and 42-year-old Chelsea Deperna of Atascadero. Police said two of the suspects work at Outlaws Bar, Grill & Casino.

The Paso Robles Police Department was brought into the investigation to assist with the search warrant due to one of the suspects living within their jurisdiction.

“Investigations like this are very complex,” said Wilshusen. “We want to make sure that we have all of our information gathered. And it's a solid case.”

Northern San Luis Obispo County residents told KSBY News that local authorities work tirelessly to keep their community safe.

“The word is that drugs are just ubiquitous,” said one Atascadero resident. “They're just all over the place. I think they’re trying to do the best they can. It seems to be a situation that's difficult.”

“I think [the] Atascadero police are doing a really good job and working hard,” said Ayako Williams, owner of Kula Vineyards & Winery.