It's back to school time for students in the Lucia Mar Unified School District

Students received a warm welcome from teachers and staff on the first day of school in the Lucia Mar Unified School District on Thursday.

At Ocean View Elementary School in Arroyo Grande, students walked through the gates while being greeted by school staff.

Excitement was in the air as kids were happy to see their friends and be back to in-person classes.

Fifth-grader Talia McFarland said she was looking forward to, "seeing my friends and new teachers."

Abigail Greco, who is also in the fifth grade, said she was, "kinda nervous but pretty excited."

"It is incredible to have our students back in school," said Paul Fawcett, Lucia Mar Unified School District Superintendent. "There is so much energy and excitement. We just had music and balloons welcoming parents, kids back on the campus. Teachers are excited. Staff is excited. It is just amazing."

COVID-19 protocols are in place with hand-washing and mask-wearing.

If someone feels sick on campus they will be sent to the nurse for evaluation, and if a student in a class tests positive, a note will be sent home to parents.