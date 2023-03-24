It's bargain time! Morro Bay hosting City-Wide Yard Sale

The 2023 Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale is happening this weekend.

The event started Friday and will continue through Sunday, March 26.

Residents across the city will be hosting yard sales. Click here for a map of participating properties and lists of items for sale.

Printed maps and lists are also available at the Morro Bay Community Center located at 1001 Kennedy Way.

The Morro Bay Active Seniors group will be hosting its own sale at the Community Center on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.