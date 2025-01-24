'It’s hard to measure the impact': Local officials, residents respond to immigration enforcement changes

The Department of Homeland Security revoked former President Biden’s policy that prevented Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection in “sensitive” areas, such as schools and churches.

“I’ve already heard personally from neighbors that their children are afraid to go to school right now or afraid that they’ll go to school and in return that their parents will be taken,” said Hazel Davalos, the co-executive director at Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy.

Davalos says children in the community are worried about stepping on campus as ICE and Border Patrol officials are allowed to enter schools.

She says the recent announcement from the Department of Homeland Security impacts immigrant children in our community.

“It’s hard to measure the impact of these announcements and these impending policies on immigrant children in our community,” said Davalos. “In particular, the recent announcement that schools are fair game for ICE raids.”

Local residents in Santa Maria shared their thoughts about these changes.

“Well, it worries me because of the children,” one resident said. “They are small minors.”

“I think that the president is not making good decisions because there are many people who are working in agriculture,” a second resident said. “I would like him to give them more support.”

Another resident told us he hasn’t seen any ICE or Border Patrol officials in Santa Maria and is not concerned at this time.

“I haven't seen anyone,” said the resident. “He's been saying he's going to send immigration. I haven't seen them.”

KSBY News reached out to the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District for comment on how they will be handling these changes.

Kenny Klein, the public information officer for the district stated: “The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is committed to maintaining a safe and protected environment for all students and staff. All students are entitled to attend school and receive an education, irrespective of their immigration status.”

During the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s board meeting this week, the board adopted a policy in response to immigration enforcement based on the California Education Code and State law AB 699.

Klein also told us that the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974, protects the privacy of all students' educational records.