'It's just beautiful': New Buellton Library opens its doors to the community

The historic Willemsen property at 202 Dairyland Road in Buellton has been transformed into a brand new library.

The grand-opening of the new Buellton facility was held on Saturday.

Holly Sierra, the president of advocacy and fundraising group Friends of the Buellton Library, says the opening event included a book sale, a bounce house, and a children's outdoor museum.

The president told KSBY that she sees the library as the center of town, and hopes community members will visit and enjoy the space.

"We were able to furnish the library, and now our goal is to start working outside because we're in a park. I mean, it's just beautiful," Sierra said. "I want people to be able to come out and sit in a chair outside with a book and just enjoy."

Sierra went on to say that the Buellton Library has been lucky to receive help from its supporters; however, it is still in need of donations.

Community members can contribute to the maintenance and further expansion of the facility by emailing the Friends of the Buellton Library.