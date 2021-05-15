It's official: VAFB is now Vandenberg Space Force Base

Vandenberg Air Force Base has a new name - Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A ceremony was held on Friday to officially rename the base and redesignate the 30th Space Wing to Space Launch Delta 30 under the U.S. Space Force Space Operations Command.

Officials say the change is critical to establishing a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force, and the new organization will allow squadron commanders to report directly to the SLD 30 commander, creating more efficiency.

The base's duties remain testing new weapon systems and providing range area for launches.

"We have to be prepared that we have the proper assets in orbit to protect and defend what we need and what we rely on every day, not just as warfighters but the American public," said Col. Anthony Mastalir. "Everything that is supported by space capabilities is at risk if we're not prepared and ready to defend should that day come."

Satellites, electrical grids, financial transactions, search and rescue, fire monitoring, and communications, Col. Mastalir says, are examples of the types of services the Space Force needs to be ready to protect.