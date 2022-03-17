It's "St. Catrick's Day" weekend at Woods Humane Society

Thursday marks the start of "St. Catrick's Day" weekend at Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo County.

The shelter is looking to make room for more kittens as kitten season begins locally. That's the time of year when unaltered outdoor cats begin to reproduce and shelters receive an influx of kittens.

Woods officials say their catteries are often at full capacity by early summer and that puts a strain on foster volunteers, kitten and foster care supplies, and medical support. Last year, they cared for 752 kittens, including 326 that needed foster care until they were ready for adoption.

The St. Catrick's Day celebration will take place from March 17-20. It will include a kitten shower donation drive, a virtual webinar about fostering and kitten care needs, and an adult cat adoption promotion.

To check out items on the Woods kitten shower registry, click here. Shelter officials say they are especially in need of kitten electrolyte supplements, heating pads, bottle warmers, and syringe feeders.

The virtual kitten shower will take place on Saturday, March 20. Click here to register.

Woods Humane Society has locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero. For more information, visit WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316.