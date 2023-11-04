It's time to turn your clocks back and check your smoke alarms

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2 a.m. That means setting your clocks back by one hour.

“I think it's illogical and a waste of time and the debate keeps coming back year after year," said Marc Dusek of San Luis Obispo said. "Most people I talk to don't like it but they can't do anything about it and that's kind of how I am."

Most Americans apparently agree, according to a 2022 poll that found a majority of people would prefer to end the time change practice altogether.

But for firefighters, the twice-yearly time change is a chance to remind the public of an important fire safety tool — your home's smoke detector.

“It's a good natural reminder for when you're changing your clocks and also testing your smoke detectors,” said Dane Van Son of the Atascadero Fire Department.

He says smoke detectors save lives and recommends they be installed in hallways and any room where someone is sleeping.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends changing your smoke alarms every ten years.