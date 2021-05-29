Iwo Jima memorial rededicated at Camp San Luis Obispo

A rededication of the Iwo Jima Memorial held at Camp San Luis Obispo on Friday honored the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The LaCuesta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution rebuilt the site with materials donated by Lowe's of Paso Robles.

Lt. Col. Brian Wintzer said the project was made possible through collaboration with the community.

He said what started as a rededication ceremony turned into an event to promote togetherness.

“It’s a great time for families to come together, especially in a post-COVID or almost post-COVID time, but it’s important to remember why we have the weekend in the first place, and that’s to remember our fallen soldiers, our lost service members as we enjoy being in each other’s company this weekend," Lt. Col. Wintzer said.

This project has been in the works for months and the group is excited to be bringing the community together to see the final product.