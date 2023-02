Jack Creek Road in Templeton will be closed temporarily for debris removal at the Jack Creek Bridge.

The closure will be in place approximately 0.1 miles north of Highway 46 on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Thursday, Feb. 2, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department, the bridge was inspected after the January storms and crews found large deposits of debris that officials say could cause damage to the bridge during future storms.