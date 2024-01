A jack-knifed semi truck was causing a traffic backup on Highway 101 over the Cuesta Grade on Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes just south of the Cuesta Grade summit.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the #2 and #3 lanes of the highway were blocked, but the #1 (fast) lane remained open.

The truck was reportedly hauling several thousand pounds of squid, according to the CHP.