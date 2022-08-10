Jack's Helping Hand to host annual back-to-school program

Jack’s Helping Hand is hosting its annual back-to-school program this week.

Jack's Backpack program provides new school backpacks with school supplies to children, and their siblings, who are part of their assistance program.

The goal is to support families with back-to-school expenses and also to help the children feel motivated and positive about beginning the new school year prepared.

Additionally, they provide Staples gift cards for each family to assist with items not available in the office.

The pick-up will be in the Jack's Helping Hand office Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at Coast Pipe in Paso Robles from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The children visit the office, receive their backpacks, or bring their own, and “shop” for supplies including notebooks, binders, pens, markers, pencils, rulers, crayons, calculators, colored pencils, erasers, tape, glue, highlighters, staplers, and folders.

Thanks to the extra grants for this program, 116 families will participate, with a total of 239 school-aged children.

Jack’s Helping Hand is a local San Luis Obispo nonprofit organization that has been providing financial assistance with food, transportation, lodging, equipment and medical bills for local children

with cancer, disabilities and special needs for 15 years.