Japanese discount store Daiso opening up first SLO County location

Japanese discount store Daiso is opening up its first San Luis Obispo County location.

The sign for the store is up at 901 Rancho Parkway in Arroyo Grande, which was previously home to Pier 1.

The family-owned retail chain on its website calls itself a "one-stop-shop" for all household needs, adding that it sells stationery, home decor, food, and other items at affordable prices.

This is the second DAISO location on the Central Coast. The first opened in January in Santa Maria.

According to the company’s website, the new store is expected to open in the fall.