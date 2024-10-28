Jazz Jubilee Central Coast Festival makes its way through the Central Coast

The new Jazz Jubilee Central Coast Festival is making its way through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for the next week and a half.

The series brings together local jazz bands, swing dancers, and music fans during nearly a dozen concerts taking place from Orcutt to San Luis Obispo.

KSBY stopped by Sunday's event at the Pismo Beach Vets Hall, where bands Tom Rigney & Flambeau and The Crescent Katz took the stage.

"We bring in bands to play the kind of music, the traditional jazz music, and then we have scholarships for young people to go to jazz camp," Rhonda Cardinal, the Basin Street Regulars Hot Jazz Club president, said. "Our mission is to keep traditional jazz alive, but also other jazz."

The festival is set to continue until Nov. 7.

More information on the series and event dates can be found on the Jazz Jubilee Central Coast Festival's website.