Jerel Haley returns as Atascadero Interim Chief of Police

Jerel Haley, the retired Police Chief of Atascadero, will be returning to the Atascadero Police Department as the Interim Chief of Police while the city looks for a new Police Chief, the city announced Friday.

“We are delighted to have Chief Haley return to Atascadero and fill in as the Interim Chief of Police as he knows our community and our entire team here at the City,” said City Manager Rachelle Rickard. “It will give us time to recruit the right person and his willingness to assist us speaks to the incredible leader he has been for our Police Department.”

Chief Haley was appointed as Atascadero's Police Chief in Oct. 2011, according to the press release. Before retiring in Oct. 2020, Haley served 29 years total in law enforcement.

His return came as the city looks for a replacement after they let go of Chief Robert (Bob) Masterson earlier in Sept.

Chief Masterson and City Manager, Rachelle Rickard state that "incompatible management styles" is the compelling reason behind the employment release.

Chief Haley is expected to begin serving as Interim Chief of Police in early October. At this time, the City of Atascadero has started the recruitment process for a new Chief of Police.