Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jersey Mike’s in Orcutt donates sales to Make-A-Wish Foundation

MAKE A WISH AT JERSEY MIKES VO.00_00_30_23.Still001.png
KSBY
MAKE A WISH AT JERSEY MIKES VO.00_00_30_23.Still001.png
Posted

A local Make-A-Wish foundation alumnus and volunteer is giving back to her community.

Nora spent the day volunteering at Jersey Mike’s in Orcutt Wednesday during its "Days of Giving" event.

Nora was joined by Reefka, the assistant manager at Jersey Mike's.

“Makes me feel like, that I'm doing something for the community. And it's honestly awesome that this brand does something for, like, Make-A-Wish or like for any other fundraisers because the past year we did one for cancer for college and it was such a success, and it was just really rewarding to just give back to the community,” Reefka said.

100 percent of the proceeds from sales Wednesday will be going to the non-profit organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg