Jewish student group 'SLO Hillel' opens new Pavilion

A Jewish student group at Cal Poly opened it's new pavilion as a way to celebrate graduates and future students.

SLO Hillel dedicated the new space, designed by students and community members, to the Jewish community on Cal Poly's campus with a graduation ceremony.

The new Makob Hillel gathering space, is located at the JCC Federation grounds at Laureate Lane and will serve as a central meeting point for Jewish students throughout the Central Coast.

"It's mostly for the students of SLO Hillel. It's operated by the JCC, but they can use this when and how they choose. It's multi-purpose so it can be a campfire, it can be a pulpit, it can be a slam poetry, we can do Israeli dancing, we can have a silent disco," Rabbi Micah Hyman, executive director of SLO Hillel, said.

Following Cal Poly's mission of learning by doing, architectural engineering students took the lead in designing the new space.

