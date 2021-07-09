Job Fair coming to Downtown Paso Robles City Park

A city-wide job fair is set to take place Tuesday, July 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles.

The job fair will give businesses hiring a chance to meet potential employees, and give job seekers a chance to learn vital skills and land their next gig.

All businesses in the Paso Robles area are eligible to participate.

Businesses are encouraged to apply here to register and participate.

More than 30 businesses are expected to be on hand, ready to meet potential employees.

This event is free and Spanish translation will be available.

Job seekers can see the list of companies set to attend the job fair at here.

The Paso Robles Downtown City Park is located on Spring Street between 11th and 12th Streets.

Parking will be free for the first two hours.

Refreshments and fun giveaways will also be available.