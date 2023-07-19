Jobs and housing fair Thursday in Santa Ynez

A countywide jobs and housing fair is scheduled to take place this Thursday in Santa Ynez.

The event is being hosted by the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara (HASBARCO), The Rona Barrett Foundation, and Parsons Family Management.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 20 at the Golden Inn and Village located at 890 N. Refugio Rd. in Santa Ynez. It is open to the public.

More than a dozen local employers from throughout Santa Barbara County will be represented and job seekers will get to meet and network with industry professionals.

In addition, HASBARCO staff will be on-site to assist with applications for affordable housing options for families, individuals and seniors.

Among the available housing options for seniors is Harry's House which will provide 60 new studio apartments for people 62 years of age and older.

Ground broke on Harry's House in February 2022. It is located at the Golden Inn and Village and is expected to open in August 2023.

The deadline for waiting list applications has been extended through August 31.

According to the Housing Authority, Harry's House is not an assisted living development but offers an optional service package for meals, transportation, housekeeping, and other services.

All seniors may apply. Preference will be given to those who are county residents, veterans, homeless, or at risk of homelessness due to a medical reason.

For more information on Harry's House and the jobs and housing fair, click here.