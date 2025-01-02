Joebella Coffee Roasters opens its third location in San Luis Obispo

A new café has opened in San Luis Obispo.

You can now visit JoeBella Coffee Roasters at 311 Higuera St., close to downtown.

"All our coffee beans we roast in-house in Atascadero. They're organic specialty coffee beans, so that's what makes us a little unique," said Isabella Steffenauer, the co-owner of Joebella.

This local business has been serving the community for over a decade, and this new location marks its third. The other two shops are located in the Paso Robles and Atascadero communities.

"We offer really delicious coffee, a cozy atmosphere. We just want people to come in and feel like they're walking into their home away from home with an espresso drink that they didn't have to make," said Steffenauer.

The co-owner added that she and her business partners hope to expand their offerings in the future by adding more gluten-free products for the community.