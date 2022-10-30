Joggers and runners joined 5K Colorthon to support a good cause.

Watch Now
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
The 2022 Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon 5k took place at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.

The family-friendly fundraising event was open to runners, walkers, joggers and anyone who wanted to support the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.

The Colorthon featured a series of "color stations" where volunteers tossed colored powder, or cornstarch, at runners.

Money raised through event registration and sponsorships will go towards purchasing new equipment for the hospital's rehab services department.

