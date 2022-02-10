Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit accusing SLO City of violating rights of the homeless

A federal judge this week denied a motion by the City of San Luis Obispo to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges unconstitutional treatment of the homeless.

The lawsuit, filed by California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA) on behalf of Hope's Village SLO and several homeless individuals, claims that the city unlawfully broke up homeless encampments during the pandemic and illegally seized and destroyed homeless people's property, ultimately violating their constitutional rights.

City officials deny the lawsuit's claim that the city's ordinances criminalize homelessness and say the lawsuit aims to prevent the city from enforcing health, safety, and environmental protection ordinances in its public spaces.

The city argued in its motion to dismiss that Hope's Village lacked standing to bring forward a lawsuit, but the judge rejected that claim and found the plaintiff's allegations were sufficient for the case to move forward.

"We have tried for 10 years to get more help for our homeless people who have little or no income or chance of getting housing. We have tried to persuade the City to follow the law. Someone has to break the chain. Let it be us," Becky Jorgeson, director of Hope's Village SLO, said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The city has until February 22, 2022, to file a response to the lawsuit.

KSBY News reached out to the City of San Luis Obispo for comment but has not yet heard back.