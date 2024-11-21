Former Atascadero barber convicted of sex crimes gets maximum sentence

A San Luis Obispo County Judge has handed down the maximum sentence to a former Atascadero barber convicted of sex crimes.

After motions for a new trial were denied earlier this week, Nathan Abate was sentenced Thursday to eight years and eight months in state prison.

The 36-year-old was convicted by a San Luis Obispo County jury in October of three counts, including rape by force or fear, rape by intoxication and oral copulation of a minor.

The hearing was full of emotions with Abate also addressing the court.

Abate was given a chance to say goodbye to his family before leaving the courtroom. It was stated he will likely serve out his sentence at the California Men's Colony.

Community Reporter Karson Wells will have more on what took place in the courtroom on KSBY News Thursday at 5 and 6 p.m.