Judge rules against murder charge for SLO woman accused of shooting husband

A San Luis Obispo woman arrested last year for the death of her husband is no longer facing a charge of second-degree murder.

At a preliminary hearing held on Thursday, a judge ruled that there is not sufficient evidence to charge Skylar Marshall with murder but that there is sufficient evidence to charge her with involuntary manslaughter.

San Luis Obispo Police Department Skylar Marshall

Marshall was arrested in July 2020 after police responded to reports of a gunshot and a woman screaming at an apartment complex on the corner of Peach and Chorro streets.

Her husband, Alexander Hagist, 35, was found dead at the scene of a single gunshot wound.

According to The Tribune, testimony during the preliminary hearing indicated that the couple had been playing with the gun and that Marshall didn't realize it was loaded when she pulled the trigger.

Marshall is scheduled to be arraigned on the involuntary manslaughter charge on May 25.