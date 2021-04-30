Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Judge rules against murder charge for SLO woman accused of shooting husband

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Police responded to a deadly shooting at the Peachwood Apartments in San Luis Obispo on July 16, 2020.
SLO shooting.JPG
Posted at 2:10 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 17:36:35-04

A San Luis Obispo woman arrested last year for the death of her husband is no longer facing a charge of second-degree murder.

At a preliminary hearing held on Thursday, a judge ruled that there is not sufficient evidence to charge Skylar Marshall with murder but that there is sufficient evidence to charge her with involuntary manslaughter.

Skylar Marshall background 2021.jpg
Skylar Marshall

Marshall was arrested in July 2020 after police responded to reports of a gunshot and a woman screaming at an apartment complex on the corner of Peach and Chorro streets.

Her husband, Alexander Hagist, 35, was found dead at the scene of a single gunshot wound.

According to The Tribune, testimony during the preliminary hearing indicated that the couple had been playing with the gun and that Marshall didn't realize it was loaded when she pulled the trigger.

Marshall is scheduled to be arraigned on the involuntary manslaughter charge on May 25.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7