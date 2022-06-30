Juice It Up! opens location in Santa Maria

Popular smoothie spot Juice It Up! is now open and ready for business in the new Enos Ranch West Center in Santa Maria.

Located at 471 East Betteravia Road, it's the first Juice It Up! location to appear in Santa Barbara County. The new site will be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

First-time Juice It Up! franchisee Boby Singh said, "I am very proud to open my first Juice It Up! store in the vibrant city of Santa Maria."

Along with a full menu of handcrafted smoothies, the store will also be selling acaí bowls and raw juices.

Juice It Up! was founded in 1995 with a goal to deliver tasty smoothies that also supported a healthy and active lifestyle. With over 100 open locations, Singh hopes to bring more shops to new markets throughout Central and Northern California.