Jury selection begins in 2018 San Luis Obispo murder case

The trial for the man charged in connection with the 2018 murder of a San Luis Obispo woman is now underway.

Jury selection began Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court for the case against Robert Koehler.

The 40-year-old is charged with murder and other special allegations in connection with the death of Kristen Marti.

Marti was last seen alive in Prefumo Canyon on January 9, 2018. Her body was March 25 found in a creek in the same area.

Koehler was first identified as a person-of-interest in Marti’s case before later being arrested in Minnesota and charged with her murder.

During his preliminary hearing in October 2018, a detective testified that Koehler admitted to meeting with Marti for sex and drugs.

Koehler’s lawyer argued that there was no evidence to prove Koehler was with Marti in Prefumo Canyon where her body was eventually found.

Koehler has been in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail since May 31, 2018, according to jail logs.

Opening statements will begin once jury selection is complete.