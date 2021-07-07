July's Mission Plaza pop-up art explores views of "Home"

In San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza, the final pieces of July’s pop-up art museum are going into place.

The exhibit, called “Home,” explores the planet we live on and our place in the solar system. The installations include a 10-foot lighted earth and a suspended asteroid belt, one-of-a-kind images from space, and interactive experiences for visitors.

The San Luis Obispo County Children’s Museum is finishing the art installation on Tuesday, July 6. It includes a live 3D chalk drawing by Katy McGrath of Badger Branding.

The live chalk drawing started at 12 p.m.

Mission Plaza is located at 989 Chorro St. in San Luis Obispo.