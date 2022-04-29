Junior CEO program teaching business skills to kids in Santa Maria

"Be your own boss" is the catchphrase of a business program for kids in Santa Maria called Junior CEO.

The six-week course, presented by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, teaches kids the basics of starting their own business.

The theme this year is opening a business selling strawberry-themed desserts.

Fifth-grader Cruz Zarate is selling flavored dog treats.

"I feel cool because it's really cool that kids like me get the opportunity to set up a business," Cruz said.

This Saturday, April 30, the students will open their own dessert stands at the Santa Maria Town Center mall and sell their products to the public.