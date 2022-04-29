Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Junior CEO program teaching business skills to kids in Santa Maria

junior ceo.JPG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Cruz Zarate reads a Junior CEO workbook on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
junior ceo.JPG
Posted at 6:12 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 21:12:20-04

"Be your own boss" is the catchphrase of a business program for kids in Santa Maria called Junior CEO.

The six-week course, presented by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, teaches kids the basics of starting their own business.

The theme this year is opening a business selling strawberry-themed desserts.

Fifth-grader Cruz Zarate is selling flavored dog treats.

"I feel cool because it's really cool that kids like me get the opportunity to set up a business," Cruz said.

This Saturday, April 30, the students will open their own dessert stands at the Santa Maria Town Center mall and sell their products to the public.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png