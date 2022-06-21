Watch
Junior firefighters learn the ropes in Lompoc summer camp

Posted at 2:17 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 17:17:18-04

Lompoc's Junior Firefighters Camp kicked off Tuesday.

During the camp, located at Lompoc Fire Station 1, about 30 kids ages 8 to 13 got the chance to learn what goes on in a firefighter's daily life.

The day included training in search and rescue, first aid and house fire situations.

Matix Muyzka, a 9-year-old junior firefighter, got the chance to rappel down a building.

"It was actually starting to get really fun," Muyzka told KSBY.

Mackenzie Olson, an 8-year-old junior firefighter, helped save a stuffed animal chimpanzee.

"We were trying to get a victim, which was like a chimpanzee actually, so we just followed a rope or something," Olson said.

David Boeken, Fire Captain with Lompoc Engine 52, said the camp helps build camaraderie between the firefighters and the kids.

"We ant them to know that we're coming to them to help," Boeken said. "We want them to be comfortable when we're around them, so we do the tours, we teach first aid [and] just kind of give them that whole gambit."

The camp will continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

