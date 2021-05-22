Jurassic Empire opens in Paso Robles

Jurassic Empire opened in Paso Robles Friday evening.

It's a drive-thru event where the whole family can enjoy moving, breathing, massive dinosaurs.

The event is happening at the Paso Robles Event Center, where life-like animatronic dinosaurs are being displayed.

That display includes the T-Rex, Spinosaurus, Velociraptor, and approximately 60 other dinosaur species.

This is an event that travels across the nation, with Paso Robles being the first stop in the tour.

After visiting the Central Coast the event will make its way to Denver, Co, Albuquerque, NM, and other locations in California.

COVID-19 measures are in place as participants are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times.

Tickets can be found here and must be purchased in advance.

The display begins Friday, May 21, and lasts through Sunday, May 23. Weekend entry times are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.