Jury commissioner extends civil grand jury application deadline in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County is extending its deadline for applications to serve on the 2022-2023 Santa Barbara County Civil Grand Jury.

The extension is until May 13.

The county's Jury Commissioner, Darrel E. Parker, said he is extending the deadline to give more county citizens the chance to serve on the investigative body.

"Participation is easier now with the ability to attend via videoconferencing and Zoom," said Parker.

The Civil Grand Jury is a court appointed oversight panel that oversees several government agencies, cities and districts throughout Santa Barbara County.

Parker says the Grand Jury may investigate, evaluate and make recommendations to any city, county or special district agency that receives county funds.

The Grand Jury also inspects county and city jails and detention facilities, along with reviewing county financial accounts and records.

Parker says those who are selected must serve a full year and work at least 20 hours per week.

Eligible applicants must be U.S. citizens 18 or older and live in Santa Barbara County for at least one year.

For more information, visit http://www.sbcgj.org/ or https://www.sbcourts.org/.