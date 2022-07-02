A San Luis Obispo County jury found Jeremiah Leo Hernandez guilty of aggravated mayhem and assault with a knife for an attack in Pismo Beach back in January.

Both crimes are violent felonies under California’s “Three Strikes” law.

The assault occurred on January 24, 2022, in the 200 block of Five Cities Drive.

Officials say the Grover Beach resident severely slashed a man's face from his hairline to his lower jaw requiring reconstructive surgery to repair.

District Attorney Dan Dow said, “This vicious and senseless crime will result in the permanent disfigurement of the victim and very well could have ended his life."

The case was investigated by the Pismo Beach Police Department with the aid of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 28.

Officials say Hernandez faces a potential sentence of life in prison for his crimes.