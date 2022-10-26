Jury finds Arroyo Grande man charged with child molestation not guilty

An Arroyo Grande man charged with child molestation was acquitted this month.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says a jury last week found James Peter Storton not guilty of eight counts of child molestation involving two children.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's investigators took Storton into custody in May of 2021. He was 63 at the time and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

He pleaded not guilty and the judge ruled Storton could remain out of custody.

Sheriff's officials said at the time they were withholding further information about where the alleged incidents occurred to protect the victims and their family, but investigators were asking for the public's help to identify any other potential victims.

Storton previously worked for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office as a correctional deputy. Sheriff's officials say he was hired in 1980 and retired in 2009.