Jury finds Men's Colony inmate guilty of making felony criminal threats

California Men's Colony inmate James McCurdy has been convicted of making felony criminal threats against a female psychiatric technician working at the prison.

The guilty verdict was reached on Monday following a four-day trial.

Jurors heard evidence that the nine-time convicted McCurdy became enraged after the technician found contraband in his cell.

He retaliated by hurling repeated and prolonged threats to kill and blind the technician, according to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow.

Dow says the incident happened in January 2023.

The technician reportedly feared for her life and had to be reassigned to a different part of the prison for her safety.

San Luis Obispo County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation James McCurdy

"McCurdy is a career criminal with an extensive criminal history," Dow said.

Based on his status as a person convicted of a prior serious violent offense, McCurdy faces a maximum of six years in state prison for the charge of felony criminal threats.