Jury finds Santa Barbara woman guilty of attempted murder

Santa Barbara resident Cora Vides, 21, was found guilty of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation.

A Santa Barbara jury delivered the verdict on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

The incident took place on Feb. 14, 2021.

Both Vides and the victim, Georgia Avery, were students at Laguna Blanca School, according to Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch.

Savrnoch says Vides invited Avery to her house, and Avery accepted the invitation.

When Avery suggested it was time for her to leave, Vides asked her to lay down and try a meditation technique.

Vides then placed a sweatshirt over Avery's eyes and had her look up so that her neck was exposed.

At that point, Vides stabbed Avery in the neck and the victim started bleeding profusely.

Avery survived and was able to fight back as Vides tried to strangle her.

Eventually, Avery was able to convince Vides that she would forgive her and urged her to get her parents to take her to the hospital.

Avery survived the attack after undergoing emergency surgery.

After weeks of psychological testimony, the jury found that Vides was legally insane at the time of the attack.